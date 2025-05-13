Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Endeavour Silver EXK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $60.52 million.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $627.84 million.

• Y-mAbs Therapeutics YMAB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $19.61 million.

• Camtek CAMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $119.28 million.

• Fennec Pharmaceuticals FENC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.18 million.

• GoHealth GOCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $227.27 million.

• 22nd Century Group XXII is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $4.71 million.

• Flowco Holdings FLOC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $198.35 million.

• HUYA HUYA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Petrobras Brasileiro PBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $21.64 billion.

• Venture Global VG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• CyberArk Software CYBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $305.58 million.

• Sea SE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $4.89 billion.

• On Holding ONON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $680.50 million.

• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• JD.com JD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $40.20 billion.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landstar System LSTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Verb Technology Co VERB is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.59 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Humacyte HUMA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $457 thousand.

• VerifyMe VRME is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.09 million.

• Adaptimmune Therapeutics ADAP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $6.97 million.

• BK Technologies BKTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $17.00 million.

• Cellectar Biosciences CLRB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hudson Glb HSON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.35 million.

• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ACCESS Newswire ACCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $5.92 million.

• Loar Holdings LOAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $113.42 million.

• Achieve Life Sciences ACHV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Iterum Therapeutics ITRM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.10 per share on revenue of $52.58 million.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gauzy GAUZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $31.40 million.

• Intuitive Machines LUNR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $66.07 million.

• Under Armour UAA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• Under Armour UA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

• VCI Global VCIG is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.45 million.

• Legend Biotech LEGN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $193.88 million.

• Broadwind BWEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $32.76 million.

• Regis RGS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Paysafe PSFE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $404.44 million.

• Urban One UONEK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urban One UONE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Nayax NYAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $85.08 million.

• Nuwellis NUWE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $2.65 million.

• Rush Street Interactive RSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $333.40 million.

• Silicon Laboratories SLAB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $177.47 million.

• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $47.40 million.

• Perion Network PERI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $83.69 million.

• 908 Devices MASS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $11.90 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alcon ALC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Nu Holdings NU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.23 billion.

• Kopin KOPN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.14 million.

• Investcorp Credit ICMB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.27 million.

• NexGel NXGL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.73 million.

• Sky Harbour Group SKYH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dolphin Entertainment DLPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $10.00 million.

• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.55 per share on revenue of $242.00 million.

• CI&T CINT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $115.02 million.

• Marchex MCHX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.92 million.

• Moleculin Biotech MBRX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verrica Pharmaceuticals VRCA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $2.61 million.

• Nutex Health NUTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.09 million.

• Southland Holdings SLND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $228.63 million.

• Macrogenics MGNX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.59 million.

• Intellinetics INLX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Fathom Holdings FTHM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $86.64 million.

• CVD Equipment CVV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Surgepays SURG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $13.18 million.

• IZEA Worldwide IZEA is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.32 per share on revenue of $3.16 million.

• Actelis Networks ASNS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.20 million.

• Coincheck Group CNCK is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Allogene Therapeutics ALLO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1 thousand.

• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.18 million.

• Dare Bioscience DARE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• Fractyl Health GUTS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• TWFG TWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $57.74 million.

• CAE CAE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.

• Spero Therapeutics SPRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $11.00 million.

• Spectral AI MDAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $5.25 million.

• M-Tron Industries MPTI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Oklo OKLO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.91 million.

• Surf Air Mobility SRFM is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Intellicheck IDN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $4.78 million.

• Vaxart VXRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $8.33 million.

• Optex Systems Hldgs OPXS is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HeartBeam BEAT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics LCTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.72 million.

• Everus Construction Group ECG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Iridex IRIX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Smart Sand SND is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Herbalife HLF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $275.30 million.

• AuthID AUID is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Semler Scientific SMLR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hyperfine HYPR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• KinderCare Learning KLC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $680.94 million.

• Tenon Medical TNON is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.06 per share on revenue of $756 thousand.

• Exelixis EXEL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $497.42 million.

• GRAIL GRAL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Urgently ULY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Karman Holdings KRMN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DoubleDown Interactive Co DDI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $84.63 million.

• Gevo GEVO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $22.19 million.

• Electromed ELMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $15.70 million.

• Alico ALCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $22.20 million.

• Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $10 thousand.

• QuickLogic QUIK is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $4.03 million.

• Transact Technologies TACT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.04 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $7.43 million.

• a.k.a. Brands Holding AKA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $122.37 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment WBTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $323.21 million.

• Biodesix BDSX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $19.50 million.

• Similarweb SMWB is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $66.37 million.

• ClearPoint Neuro CLPT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $8.21 million.

• Seer SEER is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $3.25 million.

• GEN Restaurant Group GENK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.42 million.

• Evolution Petroleum EPM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.73 million.

• Arteris AIP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Drilling Tools Intl DTI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $38.53 million.

• Genasys GNSS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $9.71 million.

• CarParts.com PRTS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $146.14 million.

• SoundThinking SSTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.71 million.

• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $70.60 million.

• NeuroPace NPCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $21.85 million.

• Absci ABSI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.07 million.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.90 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $24.96 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.