An Overview of Marchex's Earnings

Marchex MCHX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marchex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Marchex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 7.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Marchex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.02 0 -0.01 -0.02 EPS Actual -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -4.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Marchex's Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex were trading at $1.39 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

