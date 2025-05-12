May 12, 2025 5:04 PM 1 min read

An Overview of Marchex's Earnings

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Marchex MCHX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Marchex to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02.

Investors in Marchex are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 7.14% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Marchex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -0.02 0 -0.01 -0.02
EPS Actual -0.03 -0.01 -0.01 -0.02
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -4.0% -3.0% 2.0%

Tracking Marchex's Stock Performance

Shares of Marchex were trading at $1.39 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Marchex visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MCHX Logo
MCHXMarchex Inc
$1.507.91%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
39.53
Growth
20.97
Quality
-
Value
63.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved