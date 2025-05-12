A Peek at Quoin Pharmaceuticals's Future Earnings

Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Quoin Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-4.20.

Anticipation surrounds Quoin Pharmaceuticals's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 3.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Quoin Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.43 -0.49 -0.61 -0.76 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.47 -0.39 -1.11 Price Change % 3.0% -3.0% -5.0% -3.0%

Tracking Quoin Pharmaceuticals's Stock Performance

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals were trading at $6.19 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 76.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

