May 12, 2025 10:02 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For CAE

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

CAE CAE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CAE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in CAE are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 13.91% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0.20 0.13 0.16 0.31
EPS Actual 0.21 0.18 0.15 0.27
Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 11.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of CAE's Stock

Shares of CAE were trading at $25.94 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for CAE visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CAE Logo
CAECAE Inc
$26.582.47%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
90.92
Growth
44.61
Quality
9.30
Value
45.83
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved