Earnings Outlook For CAE

CAE CAE is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that CAE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47.

Investors in CAE are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 13.91% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at CAE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.13 0.16 0.31 EPS Actual 0.21 0.18 0.15 0.27 Price Change % 14.000000000000002% 11.0% 5.0% -1.0%

Market Performance of CAE's Stock

Shares of CAE were trading at $25.94 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 23.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.