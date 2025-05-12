May 12, 2025 10:01 AM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Under Armour

Under Armour UA will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Under Armour to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Anticipation surrounds Under Armour's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Under Armour's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024
EPS Estimate 0 0.2 -0.08 0.07
EPS Actual 0.08 0.3 0.01 0.11
Price Change % -5.0% -12.0% 3.0% -0.0%

Tracking Under Armour's Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour were trading at $5.58 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Under Armour visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Overview
