Earnings Scheduled For May 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Superior Industries Intl SUP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $307.74 million.

• Agenus AGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.61 per share on revenue of $20.98 million.

• Advantage Solutions ADV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $774.37 million.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $308.35 million.

• Macerich MAC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $218.91 million.

• Fortrea Holdings FTRE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $608.31 million.

• GEO Group GEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $36.90 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $901.88 million.

• United Parks & Resorts PRKS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $293.90 million.

• Organigram Global OGI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $42.28 million.

• Hudbay Minerals HBM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $521.50 million.

• Rockwell Medical RMTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.80 million.

• Element Solutions ESI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $421.22 million.

• Polestar Automotive PSNY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $942.20 million.

• Fox FOXA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $4.17 billion.

• NRG Energy NRG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $8.28 billion.

• Monday.Com MNDY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $275.96 million.

• Essential Utilities WTRG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $690.00 million.

• Kaspi.kz KSPI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• US Energy USEG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.50 million.

• Ispire Technology ISPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $31.80 million.

• Southwest Gas Hldgs SWX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Centuri Holdings CTRI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $534.01 million.

• Harvard Bioscience HBIO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.20 million.

• Redwire RDW is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $81.70 million.

• Ramaco Resources METCB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.85 per share on revenue of $36.87 million.

• Neuraxis NRXS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Century Casinos CNTY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $139.55 million.

• Imunon IMNN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SelectQuote SLQT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $402.33 million.

• CytomX Therapeutics CTMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $35.42 million.

• Aurinia Pharmaceuticals AUPH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $61.06 million.

• Caledonia Mining CMCL is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Wag Group PET is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• UroGen Pharma URGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $22.69 million.

• Tango Therapeutics TNGX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.37 million.

• Central Puerto CEPU is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ramaco Resources METC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Lightbridge LTBR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• WhiteHorse Finance WHF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $19.98 million.

• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $49.30 million.

• Allot ALLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.20 million.

• Lincoln Educational Servs LINC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.55 million.

• Dole DOLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Fox FOX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Seadrill SDRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $325.68 million.

• Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.96 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Surgery Partners SGRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $777.07 million.

• Atlanta Braves Holdings BATRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.94 per share on revenue of $35.20 million.

• Chegg CHGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $114.77 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DaVita DVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Simon Property Group SPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $109.99 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $21.95 million.

• TPI Composites TPIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $310.50 million.

• Karyopharm Therapeutics KPTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.09 per share on revenue of $35.12 million.

• Team TISI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Relmada Therapeutics RLMD is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Babcock & Wilcox BW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $162.60 million.

• Clipper Realty CLPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $40.40 million.

• Stellus Cap Investment SCM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $26.76 million.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.51 million.

• OncoCyte OCX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $126 thousand.

• FRP Holdings FRPH is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AirJoule Technologies AIRJ is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $7.42 million.

• Cellectis CLLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $12.71 million.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $195.26 million.

• Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.65 million.

• Village Farms Intl VFF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $78.44 million.

• Plug Power PLUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $131.01 million.

• HF Foods Group HFFG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $303.68 million.

• Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $29.76 million.

• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $130.37 million.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GigaCloud Tech GCT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $259.80 million.

• Coherus BioSciences CHRS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $59.79 million.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Editas Medicine EDIT is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Peraso PRSO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $3.82 million.

• Vuzix VUZI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ampco-Pittsburgh AP is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FutureFuel FF is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Microvision MVIS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• Companhia De Saneamento SBS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $979.06 million.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $32.30 million.

• Assertio Holdings ASRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $27.95 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $28.27 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $40.52 million.

• Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ascent Industries ACNT is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landsea Homes LSEA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $313.70 million.

• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $44.01 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $12.23 million.

• Guardian Pharmacy Service GRDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $322.22 million.

• Regenxbio RGNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $105.35 million.

• 3D Sys DDD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $104.89 million.

• Arrowhead Pharma ARWR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $116.27 million.

• Blink Charging BLNK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $27.60 million.

• Microvast Holdings MVST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $106.00 million.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.

• Fuel Tech FTEK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Legacy Housing LEGH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $43.13 million.

• CompoSecure CMPO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $103.22 million.

• Gaia GAIA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $24.18 million.

• Quest Resource Holding QRHC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $72.04 million.

• HighPeak Energy HPK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $255.32 million.

• Archer Aviation ACHR is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rigetti Computing RGTI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.55 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• VirTra VTSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.46 million.

• MeridianLink MLNK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.47 million.

• Amplify Energy AMPY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $73.87 million.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iHeartMedia IHRT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $804.35 million.

• American Public Education APEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $161.92 million.

• Seaport Entertainment SEG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cannae Holdings CNNE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $105.30 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $30.60 million.

• Mobile Infrastructure BEEP is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hallador Energy HNRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.

• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Exodus Movement EXOD is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Neumora Therapeutics NMRA is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• New Fortress Energy NFE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $548.09 million.

• Repay Holdings RPAY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $76.06 million.

• MagnaChip Semiconductor MX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $44.50 million.

• MidCap Financial MFIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $82.49 million.

• Getty Images Holdings GETY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $236.01 million.

• OptimizeRx OPRX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.69 million.

• AlTi Global ALTI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $56.00 million.

• Brink's BCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• NET Power NPWR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.00 per share on revenue of $25.64 million.

• Stereotaxis STXS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $7.67 million.

• GoPro GPRO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.

• StandardAero SARO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Better Home & Finance BETR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Rapid7 RPD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $208.25 million.

• Perspective Therapeutics CATX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $143 thousand.

• Acadia Healthcare Co ACHC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $769.87 million.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $54.94 million.

• Integral Ad Science Holdi IAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $129.20 million.

• Vinci Partners Inv VINP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $20.82 million.

• Kayne Anderson BDC KBDC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $58.43 million.

• Power Integrations POWI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $105.44 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $65.81 million.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $33.11 million.

• NuScale Power SMR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $295.60 million.

• Gladstone Land LAND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $17.30 million.

• Vital Energy VTLE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $529.05 million.

