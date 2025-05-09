A Glimpse of Superior Industries Intl's Earnings Potential

Superior Industries Intl SUP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Superior Industries Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.37.

The announcement from Superior Industries Intl is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Superior Industries Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.15 -0.85 EPS Actual -0.75 -1.24 -0.75 -0.75 Price Change % 5.0% 4.0% -4.0% -6.0%

Market Performance of Superior Industries Intl's Stock

Shares of Superior Industries Intl were trading at $2.87 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.47%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

