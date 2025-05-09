Insights Ahead: Centuri Holdings's Quarterly Earnings

Centuri Holdings CTRI is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-05-12. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Centuri Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16.

Investors in Centuri Holdings are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 3.89% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Centuri Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.30 0.22 EPS Actual 0.21 0.06 0.20 0.1 Price Change % -4.0% 14.000000000000002% 0.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Centuri Holdings were trading at $20.91 as of May 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.71%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Centuri Holdings visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.