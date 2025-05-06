Insights into Central Garden & Pet's Upcoming Earnings

Central Garden & Pet CENT will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Central Garden & Pet to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94.

Anticipation surrounds Central Garden & Pet's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 8.34% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Central Garden & Pet's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.20 1.21 0.80 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.18 1.32 0.99 Price Change % 8.0% 3.0% 6.0% 11.0%

Central Garden & Pet Share Price Analysis

Shares of Central Garden & Pet were trading at $35.13 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.35%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

