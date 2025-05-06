A Glimpse of Core Scientific's Earnings Potential

Core Scientific CORZ is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Core Scientific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05.

The announcement from Core Scientific is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.89% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Core Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 -0.09 0.03 0.13 EPS Actual -0.13 -0.16 -0.05 0.19 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 15.0% 3.0% 12.0%

Market Performance of Core Scientific's Stock

Shares of Core Scientific were trading at $8.75 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 150.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

