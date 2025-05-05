Exploring Camden National's Earnings Expectations

Camden National CAC is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Camden National to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99.

The announcement from Camden National is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.15, leading to a 0.95% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Camden National's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 0.83 0.71 0.70 EPS Actual 1.03 0.94 0.81 0.86 Price Change % 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Camden National's Stock

Shares of Camden National were trading at $39.59 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 24.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Camden National visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.