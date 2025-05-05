May 5, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Outlook For Array Technologies

Array Technologies ARRY is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Array Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

The market awaits Array Technologies's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.01, leading to a 19.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Array Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate 0.17 0.14 0.11 -0.03
EPS Actual 0.16 0.17 0.20 0.06
Price Change % -19.0% -3.0% -21.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Array Technologies's Stock

Shares of Array Technologies were trading at $5.02 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.36%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Overview
