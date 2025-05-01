May 1, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

A Glimpse of Madison Square Garden's Earnings Potential

Madison Square Garden MSGS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Madison Square Garden will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53.

The announcement from Madison Square Garden is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.25 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.75% drop in the share price on the following day.

Market Performance of Madison Square Garden's Stock

Shares of Madison Square Garden were trading at $192.57 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 4.39%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Overview
