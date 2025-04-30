April 30, 2025 1:02 PM 1 min read

A Glimpse of Ascendis Pharma's Earnings Potential

Ascendis Pharma ASND is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.51.

The announcement from Ascendis Pharma is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

The company's EPS beat by $0.52 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.96% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Ascendis Pharma's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024
EPS Estimate -1.20 -1.52 -1.56
EPS Actual -0.68 -1.89 -2.06 -2.5
Price Change % 13.0% 2.0% -11.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma were trading at $166.58 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Ascendis Pharma visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ASND
ASNDAscendis Pharma AS
$167.490.55%

Overview
