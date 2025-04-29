Markel Group's Earnings: A Preview

Markel Group MKL is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Markel Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $17.97.

Markel Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $19.74, leading to a 10.74% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Markel Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 19 21.43 21.30 24.86 EPS Actual 38.74 66.25 18.62 75.43 Price Change % 11.0% -2.0% -4.0% 7.000000000000001%

Tracking Markel Group's Stock Performance

Shares of Markel Group were trading at $1813.28 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 22.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

