Earnings Preview: Equitable Hldgs

Equitable Hldgs EQH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-29. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Equitable Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68.

Investors in Equitable Hldgs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.32% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Equitable Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.62 1.53 1.40 1.33 EPS Actual 1.57 1.53 1.43 1.43 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 1.0% 5.0%

Market Performance of Equitable Hldgs's Stock

Shares of Equitable Hldgs were trading at $49.68 as of April 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 37.82%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

