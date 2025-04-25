Insights into Beyond's Upcoming Earnings

Beyond BYON is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Beyond will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.63.

The market awaits Beyond's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 7.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Beyond's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.75 -0.72 -0.79 -0.86 EPS Actual -0.91 -0.96 -0.76 -1.22 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -5.0% -10.0% -25.0%

Tracking Beyond's Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond were trading at $4.21 as of April 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 80.09%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Beyond

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Beyond.

The consensus rating for Beyond is Neutral, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $10.5 implies a potential 149.41% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Arhaus and Williams-Sonoma, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Arhaus, with an average 1-year price target of $11.88, suggesting a potential 182.19% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Williams-Sonoma, with an average 1-year price target of $188.23, suggesting a potential 4371.02% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Arhaus and Williams-Sonoma, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Beyond Neutral -21.15% $69.66M -45.28% Arhaus Outperform 0.87% $138.73M 6.41% Williams-Sonoma Neutral 8.04% $1.11B 19.01%

Key Takeaway:

Beyond is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, with negative growth rates. Its Return on Equity is also negative, indicating lower profitability compared to peers. Overall, Beyond lags behind its peers in key financial metrics.

Get to Know Beyond Better

Beyond Inc is an online retailer that provides products and services through websites. The company offers a broad number of products, including furniture, decor, area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items, BMMG (like books, magazines, CDs), electronics, and other items. The home and garden product line accounts for a material part of its total revenue. The company operates through a direct business that makes sales from the company's own inventory, and a partner business that sells merchandise from manufacturers, distributors, and other suppliers through the company's websites. The company generates the majority of its total revenue from partner business in terms of business format, and from the U.S. in terms of market.

Financial Insights: Beyond

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Beyond faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -21.15% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Beyond's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -26.8%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beyond's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -45.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beyond's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -19.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Beyond's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.2.

To track all earnings releases for Beyond visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.