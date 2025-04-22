Insights into Community Health Sys's Upcoming Earnings

Community Health Sys CYH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Community Health Sys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Investors in Community Health Sys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.37, leading to a 7.76% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Community Health Sys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.18 -0.12 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.42 -0.30 -0.17 -0.14 Price Change % 8.0% -23.0% 10.0% 7.000000000000001%

Performance of Community Health Sys Shares

Shares of Community Health Sys were trading at $2.39 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 20.46%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Community Health Sys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.