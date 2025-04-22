Earnings Preview: Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific BSX is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Boston Scientific to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67.

Boston Scientific bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 0.05% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Boston Scientific's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.59 0.58 0.51 EPS Actual 0.70 0.63 0.62 0.56 Price Change % 0.0% -3.0% -5.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Boston Scientific's Stock

Shares of Boston Scientific were trading at $93.58 as of April 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Boston Scientific

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Boston Scientific.

Analysts have given Boston Scientific a total of 13 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $118.54, indicating a potential 26.67% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stryker, Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Stryker, with an average 1-year price target of $437.0, suggesting a potential 366.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intuitive Surgical, with an average 1-year price target of $662.75, suggesting a potential 608.22% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Medtronic, with an average 1-year price target of $97.6, suggesting a potential 4.3% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Stryker, Intuitive Surgical and Medtronic, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Boston Scientific Buy 22.44% $3.10B 2.66% Stryker Buy 10.68% $4.17B 2.68% Intuitive Surgical Outperform 25.16% $1.64B 4.28% Medtronic Neutral 2.51% $5.51B 2.64%

Key Takeaway:

Boston Scientific ranks second in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks third in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity.

Delving into Boston Scientific's Background

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.44% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Boston Scientific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.51, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Boston Scientific visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.