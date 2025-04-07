Earnings Outlook For RPM International

RPM International RPM will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-04-08. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate RPM International to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50.

The announcement from RPM International is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.05, leading to a 0.68% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at RPM International's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.34 1.75 1.55 0.46 EPS Actual 1.39 1.84 1.56 0.52 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% -1.0% 1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International were trading at $108.23 as of April 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 8.56%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on RPM International

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on RPM International.

The consensus rating for RPM International is Outperform, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $134.67, there's a potential 24.43% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intl Flavors & Fragrances, Eastman Chemical and Albemarle, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, with an average 1-year price target of $100.38, suggesting a potential 7.25% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Eastman Chemical, with an average 1-year price target of $108.64, suggesting a potential 0.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albemarle, with an average 1-year price target of $89.67, suggesting a potential 17.15% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Intl Flavors & Fragrances, Eastman Chemical and Albemarle, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity RPM Intl Outperform 2.96% $764.54M 6.80% Intl Flavors & Fragrances Outperform 2.52% $980M -0.32% Eastman Chemical Neutral 1.72% $554M 5.77% Albemarle Neutral -47.72% $138.21M 0.43%

Key Takeaway:

RPM International ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Discovering RPM International: A Closer Look

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells a variety of paints, coatings, and adhesives. The firm organizes itself into four segments based on product type. The construction products group sells coatings, roofing, insulation, and other products to distributors, contractors, and end consumers globally. The performance coatings group produces coatings that are used in construction and industrial applications like floorings and corrosion control. The consumer group sells paint, finishes, and similar products to individual consumers through hardware and craft stores. The specialty products group sells a line of products ranging from niche applications of the other groups to marine finishes, to edible food colorings. The majority of revenue comes from North America.

RPM International: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, RPM International showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.96% as of 30 November, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: RPM International's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): RPM International's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.8% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): RPM International's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.74%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: RPM International's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

