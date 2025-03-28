Insights into CytoSorbents's Upcoming Earnings

CytoSorbents CTSO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that CytoSorbents will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Investors in CytoSorbents are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 18.05% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at CytoSorbents's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.09 -0.12 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.04 -0.08 -0.12 -0.12 Price Change % -18.0% 8.0% 12.0% -9.0%

CytoSorbents Share Price Analysis

Shares of CytoSorbents were trading at $1.0 as of March 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.36%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on CytoSorbents

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on CytoSorbents.

Analysts have given CytoSorbents a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $10.0, indicating a potential 900.0% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Hyperfine, Fractyl Health and electroCore, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Hyperfine received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $1.33, implying a potential 33.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Fractyl Health, with an average 1-year price target of $10.0, suggesting a potential 900.0% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for electroCore, with an average 1-year price target of $25.5, suggesting a potential 2450.0% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Hyperfine, Fractyl Health and electroCore, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity CytoSorbents Buy 11.08% $4.50M -15.70% Hyperfine Buy -13.59% $826K -19.36% Fractyl Health Outperform -57.14% $3K -63.42% electroCore Buy 35.73% $6.05M -37.98%

Key Takeaway:

CytoSorbents ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, CytoSorbents shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags behind in terms of return on equity.

Delving into CytoSorbents's Background

CytoSorbents Corp specializes in treating life-threatening conditions in intensive care and cardiac surgery using proprietary polymer adsorption technology. Its flagship product, CytoSorb, is approved in the EU as an extracorporeal cytokine absorber, aiming to reduce inflammation and prevent multiple organ failure in critical illnesses like sepsis and trauma. Revenue primarily comes from product sales in Germany, with additional income from grant agencies in the United States. The company operates through Direct sales, Distributors/strategic partners, and Government segments. The company's product consists of Cytosorb, ECOS-300CY, VetResQ, HemoDefend, and DrugSorb-ATR.

Financial Milestones: CytoSorbents's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CytoSorbents's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.08% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytoSorbents's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -27.1%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -15.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -4.61%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, CytoSorbents faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for CytoSorbents visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.