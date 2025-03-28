A Preview Of Brainstorm Cell's Earnings

Brainstorm Cell BCLI will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-03-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Brainstorm Cell to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28.

The announcement from Brainstorm Cell is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.08% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Brainstorm Cell's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -0.52 -0.45 -2.25 EPS Actual -0.51 -0.60 -0.75 -1.65 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 3.0% -3.0% -3.0%

Market Performance of Brainstorm Cell's Stock

Shares of Brainstorm Cell were trading at $1.35 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 88.74%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Brainstorm Cell visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.