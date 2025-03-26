What's Next: Geovax Labs's Earnings Preview

Geovax Labs GOVX will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-03-27. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Geovax Labs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95.

Investors in Geovax Labs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.57, which was followed by a 16.92% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Geovax Labs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -1.48 -4.43 -3.15 -2.78 EPS Actual -0.91 -1.99 -2.47 -3.94 Price Change % -17.0% -1.0% 1.0% -1.0%

Tracking Geovax Labs's Stock Performance

Shares of Geovax Labs were trading at $1.37 as of March 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

