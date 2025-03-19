Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $373.00 million.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $674.52 million.
• Sportradar Gr SRAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.
• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $430.70 million.
• MediWound MDWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.
• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• J.Jill JILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $142.33 million.
• Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.
• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.59 million.
• American Strategic NYC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $747.94 million.
• Williams-Sonoma WSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.
• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.
• One Stop Systems OSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.
• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• HUTCHMED (China) HCM is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Five Below FIVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Epsilon Energy EPSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.22 million.
• Team TISI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• TWFG TWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.
• Precigen PGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.
• SWK Holdings SWKH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.
• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.
• CVD Equipment CVV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Lument Finance Trust LFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.
• JOYY YY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $559.67 million.
• Peraso PRSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.
• icad ICAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.
• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.87 million.
• Sera Prognostics SERA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15 thousand.
• LENZ Therapeutics LENZ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• North American NOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $318.60 million.
• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.
• Worthington Steel WS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $732.00 million.
• Prudential PUK is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• Gold Royalty GROY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.
• FrontView REIT FVR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
