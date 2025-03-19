Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $373.00 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $674.52 million.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $430.70 million.

• MediWound MDWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• J.Jill JILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $142.33 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.59 million.

• American Strategic NYC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $747.94 million.

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• One Stop Systems OSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HUTCHMED (China) HCM is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Below FIVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Epsilon Energy EPSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.22 million.

• Team TISI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TWFG TWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• Precigen PGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• SWK Holdings SWKH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.

• CVD Equipment CVV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• JOYY YY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $559.67 million.

• Peraso PRSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.

• icad ICAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.87 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15 thousand.

• LENZ Therapeutics LENZ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• North American NOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $318.60 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• Worthington Steel WS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $732.00 million.

• Prudential PUK is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Gold Royalty GROY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• FrontView REIT FVR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

