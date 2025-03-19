March 19, 2025 4:32 AM 5 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 19, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $373.00 million.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $674.52 million.

• Sportradar Gr SRAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $294.60 million.

• GDS Holdings GDS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $430.70 million.

• MediWound MDWD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $5.75 million.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $6.25 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• J.Jill JILL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $142.33 million.

• Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $4.60 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $269.59 million.

• American Strategic NYC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $747.94 million.

• Williams-Sonoma WSM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $2.35 billion.

• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• One Stop Systems OSS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $15.00 million.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares CWEB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• HUTCHMED (China) HCM is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Five Below FIVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Epsilon Energy EPSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.22 million.

• Team TISI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TWFG TWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $47.78 million.

• Precigen PGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.30 million.

• SWK Holdings SWKH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• scPharmaceuticals SCPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $12.18 million.

• CVD Equipment CVV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lument Finance Trust LFT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.89 million.

• JOYY YY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $559.67 million.

• Peraso PRSO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.88 million.

• icad ICAD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $4.50 million.

• Capricor Therapeutics CAPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.87 million.

• Sera Prognostics SERA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15 thousand.

• LENZ Therapeutics LENZ is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• North American NOA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $318.60 million.

• Aeva Technologies AEVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $2.47 million.

• Worthington Steel WS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $732.00 million.

• Prudential PUK is expected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Gold Royalty GROY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $4.94 million.

• FrontView REIT FVR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AEVA Logo
AEVAAeva Technologies Inc
$2.845.97%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum18.73
Growth93.99
Quality-
Value40.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BYD Logo
BYDBoyd Gaming Corp
$67.01-1.19%
CAAP Logo
CAAPCorporacion America Airports SA
$19.28-%
CAPR Logo
CAPRCapricor Therapeutics Inc
$11.680.60%
CVV Logo
CVVCVD Equipment Corp
$3.12-0.64%
CWEB Logo
CWEBDirexion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares
--%
EPSN Logo
EPSNEpsilon Energy Ltd
$7.21-%
FIVE Logo
FIVEFive Below Inc
$74.841.26%
FVR Logo
FVRFrontView REIT Inc
$14.38-%
GDS Logo
GDSGDS Holdings Ltd
$35.01-1.60%
GIS Logo
GISGeneral Mills Inc
$60.700.43%
GROY Logo
GROYGold Royalty Corp
$1.550.38%
HCM Logo
HCMHUTCHMED (China) Ltd
$15.201.67%
ICAD Logo
ICADicad Inc
$2.330.43%
JILL Logo
JILLJ.Jill Inc
$18.992.04%
KC Logo
KCKingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd
$18.200.61%
LENZ Logo
LENZLENZ Therapeutics Inc
$24.00-1.64%
LFT Logo
LFTLument Finance Trust Inc
$2.75-%
LQDA Logo
LQDALiquidia Corp
$14.901.09%
MDWD Logo
MDWDMediWound Ltd
$19.27-%
NOA Logo
NOANorth American Construction Group Ltd
$16.95-%
NYC Logo
NYCAmerican Strategic Investment Co
$10.7813.3%
OLLI Logo
OLLIOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc
$99.00-0.06%
OSS Logo
OSSOne Stop Systems Inc
$3.070.33%
PGEN Logo
PGENPrecigen Inc
$1.65-1.20%
PRSO Logo
PRSOPeraso Inc
$0.84625.12%
PUK Logo
PUKPrudential PLC
$20.08-0.64%
SCPH Logo
SCPHscPharmaceuticals Inc
$2.90-4.92%
SERA Logo
SERASera Prognostics Inc
$4.08-%
SIG Logo
SIGSignet Jewelers Ltd
$48.450.31%
SRAD Logo
SRADSportradar Group AG
$20.813.61%
SWKH Logo
SWKHSWK Holdings Corp
$15.91-%
TISI Logo
TISITeam Inc
$13.04-21.0%
TWFG Logo
TWFGTWFG Inc
$30.66-%
WS Logo
WSWorthington Steel Inc
$27.254.41%
WSM Logo
WSMWilliams-Sonoma Inc
$173.460.68%
YY Logo
YYJOYY Inc
$46.77-1.93%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved