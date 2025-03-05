Earnings Scheduled For March 5, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $419.04 million.
• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• CLPS CLPS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• EyePoint Pharmaceuticals EYPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $11.02 million.
• Kamada KMDA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $39.59 million.
• Editas Medicine EDIT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $19.97 million.
• Hydrofarm Holdings Group HYFM is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.00 per share on revenue of $41.10 million.
• Ocugen OCGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $300 thousand.
• Global Ship Lease GSL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.54 per share on revenue of $171.17 million.
• Broadwind BWEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $31.90 million.
• Thor Industries THO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.
• Caesarstone CSTE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $99.40 million.
• REV Group REVG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $492.77 million.
• Daktronics DAKT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $183.46 million.
• Campbell`s CPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.74 billion.
• Nexxen International NEXN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $110.00 million.
• VersaBank VBNK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $30.41 million.
• OppFi OPFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $133.50 million.
• Riskified RSKD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.36 million.
• Dine Brands Global DIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $201.09 million.
• SmartRent SMRT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $37.78 million.
• Arbe Robotics ARBE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $500 thousand.
• Abercrombie & Fitch ANF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Foot Locker FL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $2.32 billion.
• Stratasys SSYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $149.88 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Zscaler ZS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $635.56 million.
• Ring Energy REI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $86.72 million.
• Vermilion Energy VET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $507.35 million.
• Culp CULP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.00 million.
• FRP Holdings FRPH is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MISTRAS Group MG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $172.52 million.
• Miller Industries MLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $290.30 million.
• Energy Transfer ET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $128.69 million.
• CompoSecure CMPO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $102.50 million.
• Alto Ingredients ALTO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $222.81 million.
• Cyngn CYN is projected to report quarterly loss at $481.50 per share on revenue of $400 thousand.
• Park-Ohio Hldgs PKOH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $405.85 million.
• NACCO Industries NC is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Rigetti Computing RGTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $2.50 million.
• Forge Global Holdings FRGE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $20.75 million.
• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $489.80 million.
• Yext YEXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $112.77 million.
• Methode Electronics MEI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.60 million.
• Ballys BALY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $612.38 million.
• NN NNBR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $108.60 million.
• Climb Global Solutions CLMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $114.37 million.
• Aquestive Therapeutics AQST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $13.13 million.
• Identiv INVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $6.12 million.
• Aware AWRE is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• LivePerson LPSN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.13 million.
• TriplePoint Venture Gwth TPVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $26.68 million.
• Allient ALNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $119.71 million.
• ACRES Commercial Realty ACR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $22.75 million.
• Sight Sciences SGHT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $20.29 million.
• Rayonier Adv Materials RYAM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $418.50 million.
• Amplify Energy AMPY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $76.54 million.
• Grindr GRND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $90.74 million.
• LendingTree TREE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $237.32 million.
• Sleep Number SNBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $389.75 million.
• Fortuna Mining FSM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $308.00 million.
• Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Enhabit EHAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $259.11 million.
• Global Water Resources GWRS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.70 million.
• Zymeworks ZYME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.
• Veeva Systems VEEV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $699.27 million.
• Victoria's Secret VSCO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $519.45 million.
• Arq ARQ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.
• Nine Energy Service NINE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $135.00 million.
• Marvell Tech MRVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.80 billion.
• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $169.38 million.
• Kodiak Gas Services KGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $323.08 million.
• LandBridge LB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $38.04 million.
• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $105.49 million.
• Pampa Energia PAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $450.71 million.
• GeoPark GPRK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $168.00 million.
• Orion Office REIT ONL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Silvaco Group SVCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $19.62 million.
