Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Carter's CRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $834.30 million.

• LGI Homes LGIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $644.65 million.

• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.

• Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $572.71 million.

• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Public Service Enterprise PEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.

• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• China Yuchai Intl CYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.

• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.16 million.

• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $653.33 million.

• Cipher Mining CIFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• Smith & Nephew SNN is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• American Tower AMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $58.02 million.

• Diana Shipping DSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.

• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $123.31 million.

• Krispy Kreme DNUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $421.27 million.

• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.03 million.

• Armstrong World Indus AWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.

• Middleby MIDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $996.30 million.

• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.52 million.

• Amer Sports AS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $198.60 million.

• Yatsen Holding YSG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Travelzoo TZOO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.

• CECO Environmental CECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $177.94 million.

• Axogen AXGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.

• Xometry XMTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $146.39 million.

• Kontoor Brands KTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $697.03 million.

• Sempra SRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Portillos PTLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.73 million.

• Bowhead Specialty Holding BOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $120.02 million.

• AdaptHealth AHCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $829.19 million.

• Integra Lifesciences IART is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $445.15 million.

• Easterly Government Props DEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.17 million.

• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.

• Novanta NOVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $240.29 million.

• mF International MFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $200.52 million.

• Stantec STN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $234.77 million.

• Shutterstock SSTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $254.16 million.

• Orthofix Medical OFIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.

• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Interface TILE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.

• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $64.01 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.

• Henry Schein HSIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $263.27 million.

• LivaNova LIVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $324.11 million.

• Itron ITRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $604.44 million.

• Viking Holdings VIK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $38.70 billion.

• Obsidian Energy OBE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Allot ALLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.

• Sealed Air SEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.

• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Innovex International INVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.37 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• SoundThinking SSTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.65 million.

• Agilon Health AGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

• Backblaze BLZE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.73 million.

• Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $154.25 million.

• Safety Insurance Group SAFT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• ExlService Holdings EXLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $475.95 million.

• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $534.17 million.

• Masimo MASI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $591.70 million.

• Workiva WK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.29 million.

• ON24 ONTF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $262.69 million.

• Keysight Techs KEYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Cava Group CAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $223.22 million.

• Telefonica Brasil VIV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.

• Hyster Yale HY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Porch Group PRCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.

• Sprout Social SPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.74 million.

• AMC Enter Hldgs AMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $66.79 million.

• Gulfport Energy GPOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $338.56 million.

• ODDITY Tech ODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $119.25 million.

• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $144.78 million.

• Maplebear CART is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $889.08 million.

• Extra Space Storage EXR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $707.02 million.

• OraSure Technologies OSUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.76 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $472.92 million.

• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.10 million.

• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.44 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.

• Revolve Gr RVLV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $282.67 million.

• Huron Consulting Gr HURN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $380.62 million.

• Outfront Media OUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $490.80 million.

• United Breweries Co CCU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $794.23 million.

• Vaxcyte PCVX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Permian Resources PR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.

• Intuit INTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.

• GCL Global Holdings GCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $206.67 million.

• Rocky Brands RCKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $125.44 million.

• Socket Mobile SCKT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Global Industrial GIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $306.55 million.

• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.

• Axon Enterprise AXON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $566.25 million.

• Sezzle SEZL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $76.32 million.

• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.39 million.

• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $89.50 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.90 million.

• QuickLogic QUIK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.

• CeriBell CBLL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.

• Chord Energy CHRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Intevac IVAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.60 million.

• B&G Foods BGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $553.95 million.

• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.

• Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.

• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $294.93 million.

• Matson MATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $851.50 million.

• Vtex VTEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.99 million.

• Webtoon Entertainment WBTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $366.35 million.

• Sila Realty Trust SILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.

• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Olo OLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $72.76 million.

• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $245.23 million.

• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.

• Couchbase BASE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.98 million.

• Workday WDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Tetra Technologies TTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $138.20 million.

• Skyward Specialty SKWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $292.56 million.

• SES AI SES is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• First Solar FSLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.78 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• Diversified Healthcare DHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $370.99 million.

• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $669.02 million.

• Range Resources RRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $694.33 million.

• Boston Beer Co SAM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $392.52 million.

• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.56 million.

• SPX Techs SPXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.

• Interparfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $361.71 million.

• Usana Health Sciences USNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.

• National Health Investors NHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.

• Intl General Insurance IGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $136.20 million.

• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $297.66 million.

• SLR Inv SLRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $57.06 million.

• Baldwin Insurance BWIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $327.58 million.

• RLJ Lodging RLJ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $323.92 million.

• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $54.67 million.

• Merit Medical Systems MMSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $346.76 million.

• Inogen INGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.

• Light & Wonder LNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $803.86 million.

• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.66 million.

• MidCap Financial MFIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $85.10 million.

• Lucid Gr LCID is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.33 million.

• Caesars Entertainment CZR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.