Earnings Scheduled For February 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Carter's CRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $834.30 million.
• LGI Homes LGIH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $644.65 million.
• Planet Fitness PLNT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $323.77 million.
• Delek Logistics Partners DKL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $240.04 million.
• Driven Brands Hldgs DRVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $572.71 million.
• ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES IMOS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Public Service Enterprise PEG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
• Bank of Montreal BMO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• China Yuchai Intl CYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $2.83 billion.
• Expro Gr Hldgs XPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $350.16 million.
• Intl Game Tech IGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $653.33 million.
• Cipher Mining CIFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.
• Smith & Nephew SNN is projected to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• Pinnacle West Capital PNW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• American Tower AMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
• Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $58.02 million.
• Diana Shipping DSX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.00 million.
• Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals KNSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $123.31 million.
• Krispy Kreme DNUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $421.27 million.
• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $102.03 million.
• Armstrong World Indus AWI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $351.48 million.
• Middleby MIDD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $996.30 million.
• Bitdeer Technologies BTDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $67.52 million.
• Amer Sports AS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Bank of Nova Scotia BNS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Fulcrum Therapeutics FULC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Harmony Biosciences HRMY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $198.60 million.
• Yatsen Holding YSG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Travelzoo TZOO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $21.83 million.
• CECO Environmental CECO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $177.94 million.
• Axogen AXGN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $47.44 million.
• Xometry XMTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $146.39 million.
• Kontoor Brands KTB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $697.03 million.
• Sempra SRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• Portillos PTLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $184.73 million.
• Bowhead Specialty Holding BOW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $120.02 million.
• AdaptHealth AHCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $829.19 million.
• Integra Lifesciences IART is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $445.15 million.
• Easterly Government Props DEA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $79.17 million.
• Elanco Animal Health ELAN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Delek US Hldgs DK is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $2.43 billion.
• Novanta NOVT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $240.29 million.
• mF International MFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $200.52 million.
• Stantec STN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
• MultiPlan MPLN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $234.77 million.
• Shutterstock SSTK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $254.16 million.
• Orthofix Medical OFIX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $212.83 million.
• TopBuild BLD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.03 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.
• Interface TILE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $340.51 million.
• NexPoint Residential NXRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $64.01 million.
• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $4.01 billion.
• Henry Schein HSIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
• Xenia Hotels & Resorts XHR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $263.27 million.
• LivaNova LIVN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $324.11 million.
• Itron ITRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $604.44 million.
• Viking Holdings VIK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $38.70 billion.
• Obsidian Energy OBE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Allot ALLT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $24.40 million.
• Sealed Air SEE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• Fresenius Medical Care FMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $5.62 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Innovex International INVX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $138.00 million.
• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.37 million.
• Big 5 Sporting Goods BGFV is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• SoundThinking SSTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.65 million.
• Agilon Health AGL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.
• Grocery Outlet Holding GO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Backblaze BLZE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $33.73 million.
• Supernus Pharmaceuticals SUPN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $154.25 million.
• Safety Insurance Group SAFT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• ExlService Holdings EXLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $475.95 million.
• Sterling Infrastructure STRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $534.17 million.
• Masimo MASI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $591.70 million.
• Workiva WK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $195.29 million.
• ON24 ONTF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.
• Ashford Hospitality Trust AHT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $262.69 million.
• Keysight Techs KEYS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Cava Group CAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $223.22 million.
• Telefonica Brasil VIV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $2.65 billion.
• Hyster Yale HY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Porch Group PRCH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $110.30 million.
• Sprout Social SPT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $106.74 million.
• AMC Enter Hldgs AMC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• PROCEPT BioRobotics PRCT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $66.79 million.
• Gulfport Energy GPOR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.41 per share on revenue of $338.56 million.
• ODDITY Tech ODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $119.25 million.
• Lemonade LMND is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $144.78 million.
• Maplebear CART is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $889.08 million.
• Extra Space Storage EXR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $707.02 million.
• OraSure Technologies OSUR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $36.76 million.
• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $472.92 million.
• Hyliion Holdings HYLN is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Carlyle Secured Lending CGBD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $55.10 million.
• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is likely to report quarterly loss at $2.44 per share on revenue of $44.43 million.
• Revolve Gr RVLV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $282.67 million.
• Huron Consulting Gr HURN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $380.62 million.
• Outfront Media OUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $490.80 million.
• United Breweries Co CCU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $794.23 million.
• Vaxcyte PCVX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Permian Resources PR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion.
• Intuit INTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.58 per share on revenue of $3.83 billion.
• GCL Global Holdings GCL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $206.67 million.
• Rocky Brands RCKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $125.44 million.
• Socket Mobile SCKT is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Stabilis Solutions SLNG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Global Industrial GIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $306.55 million.
• Arcus Biosciences RCUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.20 per share on revenue of $31.31 million.
• Axon Enterprise AXON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $566.25 million.
• Sezzle SEZL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $76.32 million.
• Flywire FLYW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.39 million.
• Luxfer Holdings LXFR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $89.50 million.
• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.90 million.
• QuickLogic QUIK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
• Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• RxSight RXST is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $40.25 million.
• CeriBell CBLL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $17.55 million.
• Chord Energy CHRD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.91 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.
• Intevac IVAC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.60 million.
• B&G Foods BGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $553.95 million.
• Camping World Holdings CWH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Coupang CPNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $8.35 billion.
• Day One Biopharmaceutical DAWN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $27.15 million.
• Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $294.93 million.
• Matson MATX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $851.50 million.
• Vtex VTEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $64.99 million.
• Webtoon Entertainment WBTN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $366.35 million.
• Sila Realty Trust SILA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $45.60 million.
• Par Pacific Hldgs PARR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Olo OLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $72.76 million.
• CCC Intelligent Solutions CCCS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $245.23 million.
• ZipRecruiter ZIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $107.77 million.
• Couchbase BASE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.98 million.
• Workday WDAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.
• Tetra Technologies TTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $138.20 million.
• Skyward Specialty SKWD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $292.56 million.
• SES AI SES is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• First Solar FSLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.78 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• Diversified Healthcare DHC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $370.99 million.
• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $669.02 million.
• Range Resources RRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $694.33 million.
• Boston Beer Co SAM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $392.52 million.
• Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $214.56 million.
• SPX Techs SPXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $532.82 million.
• Interparfums IPAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $361.71 million.
• Usana Health Sciences USNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $208.82 million.
• National Health Investors NHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $83.64 million.
• Intl General Insurance IGIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $136.20 million.
• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $297.66 million.
• SLR Inv SLRC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $57.06 million.
• Baldwin Insurance BWIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $327.58 million.
• RLJ Lodging RLJ is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $323.92 million.
• Alcon ALC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.
• Arcutis Biotherapeutics ARQT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $54.67 million.
• Merit Medical Systems MMSI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $346.76 million.
• Inogen INGN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $73.90 million.
• Light & Wonder LNW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $803.86 million.
• ImmuCell ICCC is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Maravai LifeSciences MRVI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.66 million.
• MidCap Financial MFIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $85.10 million.
• Lucid Gr LCID is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $199.33 million.
• Caesars Entertainment CZR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.