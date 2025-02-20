Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Idacorp IDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $403.21 million.
• SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.
• Hasbro HAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• ESAB ESAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $636.43 million.
• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $374.24 million.
• HF Sinclair DINO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.
• CenterPoint Energy CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Perimeter Solutions PRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.01 million.
• Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.
• Constellium CSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Utz Brands UTZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $349.93 million.
• LKQ LKQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.
• Targa Resources TRGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.
• Lamar Advertising LAMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $583.19 million.
• Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF CAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.35 million.
• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $714.86 million.
• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $356.17 million.
• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.
• Autohome ATHM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $244.65 million.
• Youdao DAO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• NetEase NTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.
• Indivior INDV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $260.43 million.
• Teck Resources TECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.
• Walmart WMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $180.01 billion.
• Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.
• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.
• Quanta Services PWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.
• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $38.19 billion.
• Loews L is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $14.95 billion.
• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.
• Primo Brands PRMB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Where Food Comes From WFCF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Nebius Group NBIS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BridgeBio Pharma BBIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $39.31 million.
• Baxter Intl BAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
• Shenandoah SHEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.65 million.
• Piedmont Lithium PLL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $53.27 million.
• Repligen RGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $167.54 million.
• Insmed INSM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $97.00 million.
• Upbound Group UPBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Shyft Group SHYF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $210.90 million.
• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $658.38 million.
• Eagle Point Income EIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.
• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $44.95 million.
• Greystone Housing Impact GHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $26.02 million.
• Pool POOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $956.67 million.
• Freshpet FRPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $263.81 million.
• Sabre SABR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $722.32 million.
• Materialise MTLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.70 million.
• Alight ALIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $675.71 million.
• CRA Intl CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.
• Core Natural Resources CNR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Gannett Co GCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $637.62 million.
• CoreCard CCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.
• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $877.00 million.
• UL Solutions ULS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $726.54 million.
• Endava DAVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $197.51 million.
• Donegal Gr DGICB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Donegal Gr DGICA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $250.61 million.
• Talkspace TALK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $50.41 million.
• HNI HNI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $657.03 million.
• Tripadvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $399.74 million.
• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $108.57 million.
• Shake Shack SHAK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $325.30 million.
• Unity Software U is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $433.47 million.
• FTI Consulting FCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $913.70 million.
• Enviri NVRI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $578.98 million.
• Wayfair W is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.
• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.
• Integer Holdings ITGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $446.28 million.
• Kaltura KLTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.36 million.
• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $86.89 million.
• EPAM Sys EPAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• Bandwidth BAND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $203.68 million.
• Laureate Education LAUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $411.50 million.
• Trinity Industries TRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $589.30 million.
• Hyatt Hotels H is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
• TransAlta TAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $394.48 million.
• Dana DAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
• Americold Realty Trust COLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $712.13 million.
• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $486.22 million.
• First Majestic Silver AG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $148.00 million.
• DigitalBridge Gr DBRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.
• Leonardo DRS DRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $942.17 million.
• Aegon AEG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Cameco CCJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Alliant Energy LNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $870.07 million.
• VICI Props VICI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $974.91 million.
• Akamai Techs AKAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Celsius Holdings CELH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $337.81 million.
• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $830.77 million.
• Nexa Res NEXA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $697.05 million.
• Comfort Systems USA FIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Vox Royalty VOXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.
• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $70.84 million.
• Globant GLOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $645.56 million.
• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $525.40 million.
• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.
• GRAIL GRAL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Forum Energy Technologies FET is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $201.85 million.
• Copart CPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.
• Logility Supply Chain LGTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.26 million.
• CTO Realty Growth CTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $34.11 million.
• Frontier Communications FYBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $162.97 million.
• Peakstone Realty Tr PKST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $59.74 million.
• Cerus CERS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.69 million.
• ACCO Brands ACCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $455.06 million.
• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $50.20 million.
• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.73 million.
• Weave Communications WEAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.23 million.
• CarGurus CARG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $231.12 million.
• Savers Value Village SVV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $396.53 million.
• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $157.28 million.
• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.
• Boise Cascade BCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.
• F&G Annuities & Life FG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Fidelity National Finl FNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.
• Vicor VICR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $91.03 million.
• Compania De Minas BVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $261.53 million.
• RingCentral RNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $612.37 million.
• eXp World Holdings EXPI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• WillScot Holdings WSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $606.55 million.
• CS Disco LAW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.03 million.
• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $336.27 million.
• Jakks Pacific JAKK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $135.96 million.
• World Kinect WKC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.
• Solaris Energy SEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100.90 million.
• AEye LIDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• Innodata INOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $53.01 million.
• MP Materials MP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.
• Guardant Health GH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $188.92 million.
• Five9 FIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $267.69 million.
• Employers Holdings EIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $221.18 million.
• TPI Composites TPIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $365.27 million.
• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Dropbox DBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $638.61 million.
• Texas Roadhouse TXRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Universal Electronics UEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.47 million.
• Resideo Technologies REZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.
• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.
• NV5 Global NVEE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $243.82 million.
• Evolent Health EVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $652.46 million.
• Universal Display OLED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $153.32 million.
• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $237.44 million.
• BanColombia CIB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.
• Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.
• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $694.36 million.
• Glaukos GKOS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $100.72 million.
• Booking Holdings BKNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $36.02 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.
• Rackspace Tech RXT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $674.85 million.
• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $391.54 million.
• Nu Holdings NU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.
• Block XYZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.
• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.00 million.
• AXT AXTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.93 million.
• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.
• Olympic Steel ZEUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $450.05 million.
• MercadoLibre MELI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.51 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.
• Barings BDC BBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $68.69 million.
• American Homes 4 Rent AMH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $438.16 million.
• Ryerson Holding RYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Consolidated Edison ED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.
• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $657.30 million.
• Ryan Specialty Hldgs RYAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $658.79 million.
• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ELD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $421.75 million.
• Iamgold IAG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.36 million.
• CIMG IMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.36 million.
• Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Eldorado Gold EGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $421.75 million.
• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.
• Centerra Gold CGAU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $327.29 million.
• Newmont NEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.
• Mercer Intl MERC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $487.87 million.
• Insulet PODD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $582.02 million.
• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $208.74 million.
• Globus Medical GMED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $642.82 million.
