Earnings Scheduled For February 20, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Idacorp IDA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $403.21 million.

• SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $60.53 million.

• Hasbro HAS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• ESAB ESAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $636.43 million.

• Choice Hotels Intl CHH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $374.24 million.

• HF Sinclair DINO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $6.56 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Perimeter Solutions PRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.01 million.

• Cenovus Energy CVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $9.99 billion.

• Constellium CSTM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Utz Brands UTZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $349.93 million.

• LKQ LKQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $3.42 billion.

• Targa Resources TRGP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $4.48 billion.

• Lamar Advertising LAMR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $583.19 million.

• Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF CAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• City Office REIT CIO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $43.35 million.

• NICE NICE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $714.86 million.

• Birkenstock Holding BIRK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $356.17 million.

• Bilibili BILI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• Autohome ATHM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $244.65 million.

• Youdao DAO is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NetEase NTES is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $3.74 billion.

• Indivior INDV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $260.43 million.

• Teck Resources TECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $2.60 billion.

• Walmart WMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $180.01 billion.

• Cheniere Energy LNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $4.34 billion.

• Builders FirstSource BLDR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Quanta Services PWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.62 per share on revenue of $6.61 billion.

• Alibaba Gr Hldgs BABA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.08 per share on revenue of $38.19 billion.

• Loews L is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.21 per share on revenue of $14.95 billion.

• Codere Online Luxembourg CDRO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $57.39 million.

• Primo Brands PRMB is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Where Food Comes From WFCF is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Nebius Group NBIS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BridgeBio Pharma BBIO is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $39.31 million.

• Baxter Intl BAX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Shenandoah SHEN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.65 million.

• Piedmont Lithium PLL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $53.27 million.

• Repligen RGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $167.54 million.

• Insmed INSM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $97.00 million.

• Upbound Group UPBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• Shyft Group SHYF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $210.90 million.

• Dun & Bradstreet Hldgs DNB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $658.38 million.

• Eagle Point Income EIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $13.54 million.

• Eagle Point Credit Co ECC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $44.95 million.

• Greystone Housing Impact GHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $26.02 million.

• Pool POOL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $956.67 million.

• Freshpet FRPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $263.81 million.

• Sabre SABR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $722.32 million.

• Materialise MTLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $70.70 million.

• Alight ALIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $675.71 million.

• CRA Intl CRAI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $166.81 million.

• Core Natural Resources CNR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gannett Co GCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $637.62 million.

• CoreCard CCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $877.00 million.

• UL Solutions ULS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $726.54 million.

• Endava DAVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $197.51 million.

• Donegal Gr DGICB is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Donegal Gr DGICA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $250.61 million.

• Talkspace TALK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $50.41 million.

• HNI HNI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $657.03 million.

• Tripadvisor TRIP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $399.74 million.

• Ardelyx ARDX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $108.57 million.

• Shake Shack SHAK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $325.30 million.

• Unity Software U is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $433.47 million.

• FTI Consulting FCN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $913.70 million.

• Enviri NVRI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $578.98 million.

• Wayfair W is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Cushman & Wakefield CWK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion.

• Integer Holdings ITGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $446.28 million.

• Kaltura KLTR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $44.36 million.

• BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $86.89 million.

• EPAM Sys EPAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Bandwidth BAND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $203.68 million.

• Laureate Education LAUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $411.50 million.

• Trinity Industries TRN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $589.30 million.

• Hyatt Hotels H is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Southern SO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.

• TransAlta TAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $394.48 million.

• Dana DAN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Americold Realty Trust COLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $712.13 million.

• Pediatrix Medical Group MD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $486.22 million.

• First Majestic Silver AG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $148.00 million.

• DigitalBridge Gr DBRG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.77 million.

• Leonardo DRS DRS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $942.17 million.

• Aegon AEG is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Cameco CCJ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Alliant Energy LNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $870.07 million.

• VICI Props VICI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $974.91 million.

• Akamai Techs AKAM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Celsius Holdings CELH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $337.81 million.

• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $830.77 million.

• Nexa Res NEXA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $697.05 million.

• Comfort Systems USA FIX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Vox Royalty VOXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.80 million.

• Travere Therapeutics TVTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $70.84 million.

• Globant GLOB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $645.56 million.

• Century Aluminum CENX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $525.40 million.

• Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.04 per share on revenue of $7.53 million.

• GRAIL GRAL is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Forum Energy Technologies FET is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $201.85 million.

• Copart CPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• Logility Supply Chain LGTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $25.26 million.

• CTO Realty Growth CTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $34.11 million.

• Frontier Communications FYBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• RealReal REAL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $162.97 million.

• Peakstone Realty Tr PKST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $59.74 million.

• Cerus CERS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.69 million.

• ACCO Brands ACCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $455.06 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $50.20 million.

• Dynavax Technologies DVAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $71.73 million.

• Weave Communications WEAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.23 million.

• CarGurus CARG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $231.12 million.

• Savers Value Village SVV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $396.53 million.

• iRhythm Technologies IRTC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $157.28 million.

• Live Nation Entertainment LYV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion.

• Boise Cascade BCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $1.56 billion.

• F&G Annuities & Life FG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Fidelity National Finl FNF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.33 billion.

• Vicor VICR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $91.03 million.

• Compania De Minas BVN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $261.53 million.

• RingCentral RNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $612.37 million.

• eXp World Holdings EXPI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• WillScot Holdings WSC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $606.55 million.

• CS Disco LAW is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $36.03 million.

• BJ's Restaurants BJRI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $336.27 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $135.96 million.

• World Kinect WKC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $10.78 billion.

• Solaris Energy SEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $100.90 million.

• AEye LIDR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.

• Innodata INOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $53.01 million.

• MP Materials MP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $50.08 million.

• Guardant Health GH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $188.92 million.

• Five9 FIVN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $267.69 million.

• Employers Holdings EIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $221.18 million.

• TPI Composites TPIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $365.27 million.

• Floor & Decor Hldgs FND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Dropbox DBX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $638.61 million.

• Texas Roadhouse TXRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Universal Electronics UEIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $102.47 million.

• Resideo Technologies REZI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $74.90 million.

• NV5 Global NVEE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $243.82 million.

• Evolent Health EVH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $652.46 million.

• Universal Display OLED is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $153.32 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $237.44 million.

• BanColombia CIB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Indie Semiconductor INDI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.21 million.

• Select Medical Hldgs SEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• AMN Healthcare Services AMN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $694.36 million.

• Glaukos GKOS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $100.72 million.

• Booking Holdings BKNG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $36.02 per share on revenue of $5.18 billion.

• Rackspace Tech RXT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $674.85 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $391.54 million.

• Nu Holdings NU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $3.21 billion.

• Block XYZ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• Grid Dynamics Holdings GDYN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $96.00 million.

• AXT AXTI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.93 million.

• Sprouts Farmers Market SFM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Olympic Steel ZEUS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $450.05 million.

• MercadoLibre MELI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.51 per share on revenue of $5.85 billion.

• Barings BDC BBDC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $68.69 million.

• American Homes 4 Rent AMH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $438.16 million.

• Ryerson Holding RYI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Consolidated Edison ED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $3.67 billion.

• Ryman Hospitality Props RHP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $657.30 million.

• Ryan Specialty Hldgs RYAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $658.79 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund ELD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $421.75 million.

• Iamgold IAG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.36 million.

• CIMG IMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $530.36 million.

• Rivian Automotive RIVN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Eldorado Gold EGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $421.75 million.

• Carlyle Group CG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Centerra Gold CGAU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $327.29 million.

• Newmont NEM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $5.41 billion.

• Mercer Intl MERC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $487.87 million.

• Insulet PODD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $582.02 million.

• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $208.74 million.

• Globus Medical GMED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $642.82 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.