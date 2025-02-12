February 12, 2025 3:32 AM 17 min read

Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2025

by Benzinga Insights
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Banco De Chile BCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $753.93 million.

• CVS Health CVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $97.18 billion.

• PodcastOne PODC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.

• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Dominion Energy D is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.

• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $82.67 million.

• Biogen BIIB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.

• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkermes ALKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $379.42 million.

• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock SPMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $17.52 million.

• Mr. Cooper Gr COOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $584.00 million.

• Kraft Heinz KHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• Oatly Group OTLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $219.20 million.

• Urban Edge Props UE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $111.86 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Sylvamo SLVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $965.41 million.

• Denny's DENN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.04 million.

• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $433.97 million.

• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $110.62 million.

• CME Gr CME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Exelon EXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.

• Chimera Investment CIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $73.48 million.

• Sonic Automotive SAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.

• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.

• NiSource NI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

• Smurfit WestRock SW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.

• P10 PX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $79.59 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.

• Camtek CAMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $115.08 million.

• Vishay Precision Group VPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $73.64 million.

• Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.83 million.

• Generac Hldgs GNRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $998.64 million.

• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $92.31 million.

• Waters WAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $856.86 million.

• Barrick Gold GOLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.20 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $809.50 million.

• Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.

• SpartanNash SPTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.

• PolyPid PYPD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Regis RGS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vertiv Hldgs VRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.

• Kornit Digital KRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $60.39 million.

• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $988.00 million.

• Ryder System R is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.

• Radcom RDCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.

• Radware RDWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.36 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Robinhood Markets HOOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $944.62 million.

• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.

• TIM TIMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $383.99 million.

• West Fraser Timber WFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• Sun Life Financial SLF is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kinross Gold KGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Kellanova K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Copa Holdings CPA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $880.65 million.

• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $344.47 million.

• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.

• Aspen Aerogels ASPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.

• Pilgrims Pride PPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.

• MKS Instruments MKSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $914.18 million.

• Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $787.02 million.

• Corebridge Financial CRBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• CareTrust REIT CTRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $84.07 million.

• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $147.22 million.

• Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $803.09 million.

• Oportun Financial OPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $247.97 million.

• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.

• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.

• Casella Waste Sys CWST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $419.53 million.

• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.

• Antero Resources AR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Antero Midstream AM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $273.09 million.

• Albemarle ALB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• Nabors Industries NBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $739.35 million.

• Reddit RDDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $405.55 million.

• Ventas VTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Stag Industrial STAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $193.26 million.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $13.87 billion.

• HubSpot HUBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $673.98 million.

• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $470.83 million.

• Manitowoc Co MTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $600.15 million.

• Dutch Bros BROS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $318.78 million.

• 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.98 million.

• Tronox Holdings TROX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $690.94 million.

• Upwork UPWK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $180.38 million.

• Independence Realty Trust IRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $166.60 million.

• Waste Connections WCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Fastly FSLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $138.63 million.

• Crane NXT CXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $405.46 million.

• Essential Props Realty EPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $120.68 million.

• Royal Gold RGLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $181.35 million.

• Four Corners Prop FCPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.

• Rollins ROL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $817.50 million.

• QuidelOrtho QDEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $701.13 million.

• AppLovin APP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.

• Ascendis Pharma ASND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $111.07 million.

• Alico ALCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.

• Trade Desk TTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $759.56 million.

• AtriCure ATRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $394.21 million.

• Quantum QMCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $72.00 million.

• IREN IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.86 million.

• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.92 million.

• Cognex CGNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $487.82 million.

• Precision Drilling PDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $344.54 million.

• Galapagos GLPG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.

• Kadant KAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $257.44 million.

• US Global Investors GROW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• MSA Safety MSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $521.44 million.

• Coincheck Group CNCK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Tyler Technologies TYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $540.32 million.

• QuantumScape QS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $179.95 million.

• ReposiTrak TRAK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.75 million.

• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.

• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• American Well AMWL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $66.57 million.

• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

• Veeco Instruments VECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $176.26 million.

• Ribbon Comms RBBN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $243.61 million.

• Paycom Software PAYC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $481.13 million.

• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Equinix EQIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.

• Rapid7 RPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $212.23 million.

• Gladstone Inv GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

