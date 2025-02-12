Earnings Scheduled For February 12, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Banco De Chile BCH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $753.93 million.
• CVS Health CVS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $97.18 billion.
• PodcastOne PODC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $13.00 million.
• Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Dominion Energy D is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $3.94 billion.
• Gilat Satellite Networks GILT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $82.67 million.
• Biogen BIIB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.36 per share on revenue of $2.42 billion.
• Mineralys Therapeutics MLYS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Alkermes ALKS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $379.42 million.
• Interpublic Gr of Cos IPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock SPMC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $17.52 million.
• Mr. Cooper Gr COOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.66 per share on revenue of $584.00 million.
• Kraft Heinz KHC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.
• Oatly Group OTLY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $219.20 million.
• Urban Edge Props UE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $111.86 million.
• Brookfield Asset Mgmt BAM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Sylvamo SLVM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $965.41 million.
• Denny's DENN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $116.04 million.
• Healthcare Services Group HCSG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $433.97 million.
• Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $110.62 million.
• CME Gr CME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• Martin Marietta Materials MLM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Exelon EXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $5.44 billion.
• Chimera Investment CIM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $73.48 million.
• Sonic Automotive SAH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $3.61 billion.
• Tenet Healthcare THC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $5.17 billion.
• NiSource NI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.
• Smurfit WestRock SW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $7.39 billion.
• P10 PX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $79.59 million.
• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $2.62 billion.
• Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.29 billion.
• Camtek CAMT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $115.08 million.
• Vishay Precision Group VPG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $73.64 million.
• Ares Comml Real Est ACRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $16.83 million.
• Generac Hldgs GNRC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.53 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.
• SiteOne Landscape Supply SITE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $998.64 million.
• Patria Investments PAX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $92.31 million.
• Waters WAT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.03 per share on revenue of $856.86 million.
• Barrick Gold GOLD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Lithia Motors LAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $7.20 per share on revenue of $9.07 billion.
• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Conduent CNDT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $809.50 million.
• Chefs' Warehouse CHEF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.00 billion.
• SpartanNash SPTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $2.25 billion.
• PolyPid PYPD is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Regis RGS is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vertiv Hldgs VRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion.
• Kornit Digital KRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $60.39 million.
• Taylor Morrison Home TMHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.
• Diebold Nixdorf DBD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $988.00 million.
• Ryder System R is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.37 per share on revenue of $3.31 billion.
• Radcom RDCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $15.41 million.
• Radware RDWR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $71.36 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Robinhood Markets HOOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $944.62 million.
• ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $46.23 million.
• TIM TIMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• NorthWestern Energy Group NWE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $383.99 million.
• West Fraser Timber WFG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.
• Sun Life Financial SLF is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Kinross Gold KGC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Kellanova K is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Copa Holdings CPA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.79 per share on revenue of $880.65 million.
• Wyndham Hotels & Resorts WH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $344.47 million.
• GXO Logistics GXO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.20 billion.
• Aspen Aerogels ASPN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.80 million.
• Pilgrims Pride PPC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.68 billion.
• MKS Instruments MKSI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $914.18 million.
• Curtiss-Wright CW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $787.02 million.
• Corebridge Financial CRBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $5.86 billion.
• Service Corp Intl SCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• CareTrust REIT CTRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $84.07 million.
• Palomar Hldgs PLMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $147.22 million.
• Trinseo TSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $803.09 million.
• Oportun Financial OPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $247.97 million.
• Williams Companies WMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $2.68 billion.
• Aurora Innovation AUR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Casella Waste Sys CWST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $419.53 million.
• MGM Resorts Intl MGM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $4.27 billion.
• Antero Resources AR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Antero Midstream AM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $273.09 million.
• Albemarle ALB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
• Nabors Industries NBR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.35 per share on revenue of $739.35 million.
• Reddit RDDT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $405.55 million.
• Ventas VTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Stag Industrial STAG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $193.26 million.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $13.87 billion.
• HubSpot HUBS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $673.98 million.
• Pegasystems PEGA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $470.83 million.
• Manitowoc Co MTW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $600.15 million.
• Dutch Bros BROS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $318.78 million.
• 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $164.98 million.
• Tronox Holdings TROX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $690.94 million.
• Upwork UPWK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $180.38 million.
• Independence Realty Trust IRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $166.60 million.
• Waste Connections WCN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.
• Fastly FSLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $138.63 million.
• Crane NXT CXT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $405.46 million.
• Essential Props Realty EPRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $120.68 million.
• Royal Gold RGLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $181.35 million.
• Four Corners Prop FCPT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $69.80 million.
• Rollins ROL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $817.50 million.
• QuidelOrtho QDEL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $701.13 million.
• AppLovin APP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• Getty Realty GTY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $51.42 million.
• Ascendis Pharma ASND is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.08 per share on revenue of $111.07 million.
• Alico ALCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.93 per share on revenue of $10.40 million.
• Trade Desk TTD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $759.56 million.
• AtriCure ATRC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $121.40 million.
• Advanced Energy Indus AEIS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $394.21 million.
• Quantum QMCO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $72.00 million.
• IREN IREN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $117.86 million.
• Corsair Gaming CRSR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $387.92 million.
• Cognex CGNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.
• PagerDuty PD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $487.82 million.
• Precision Drilling PDS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $344.54 million.
• Galapagos GLPG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $69.90 million.
• Kadant KAI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $257.44 million.
• US Global Investors GROW is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Aytu BioPharma AYTU is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• MSA Safety MSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $521.44 million.
• Coincheck Group CNCK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Tyler Technologies TYL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $540.32 million.
• QuantumScape QS is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Q2 Holdings QTWO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $179.95 million.
• ReposiTrak TRAK is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.75 million.
• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.
• Westwood Holdings Gr WHG is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• American Well AMWL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.55 per share on revenue of $66.57 million.
• Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.
• Veeco Instruments VECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $176.26 million.
• Ribbon Comms RBBN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $243.61 million.
• Paycom Software PAYC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $481.13 million.
• First American Financial FAF is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.
• Equinix EQIX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $8.11 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion.
• Rapid7 RPD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $212.23 million.
• Gladstone Inv GAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $22.88 million.
