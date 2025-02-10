Earnings Breakdown: ON Semiconductor Q4

ON Semiconductor ON released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
ON Semiconductor missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.97.
Revenue was down $295.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at ON Semiconductor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|0.97
|0.92
|1.04
|1.21
|EPS Actual
|0.99
|0.96
|1.08
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|1.75B
|1.73B
|1.85B
|2.00B
|Revenue Actual
|1.76B
|1.74B
|1.86B
|2.02B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
ON Semiconductor management provided guidance for Q1 2025, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.55 per share.
To track all earnings releases for ON Semiconductor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.