Earnings Breakdown: ON Semiconductor Q4

ON Semiconductor ON released its Q4 earnings on Monday, February 10, 2025 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

ON Semiconductor missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.97.

Revenue was down $295.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the previous quarter, leading to a 3.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at ON Semiconductor's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.97 0.92 1.04 1.21 EPS Actual 0.99 0.96 1.08 1.25 Revenue Estimate 1.75B 1.73B 1.85B 2.00B Revenue Actual 1.76B 1.74B 1.86B 2.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

ON Semiconductor management provided guidance for Q1 2025, expecting earnings between $0.45 and $0.55 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.