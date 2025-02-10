Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $431.01 million.

• Monday.Com MNDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $261.34 million.

• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $387.09 million.

• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $480.16 million.

• McDonald's MCD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.

• Incyte INCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Ispire Technology ISPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.50 million.

• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $179.50 million.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.

• Insperity NSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.

• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.60 million.

• Rockwell Automation ROK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• PowerFleet AIOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.43 million.

• ON Semiconductor ON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Alexander's ALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $55.20 million.

• Loews L is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CNA Financial CNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• ORIX IX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Arch Capital Group ACGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.

• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.82 million.

• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $220.60 million.

• Cresud SACIF CRESY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Prospect Capital PSEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.67 million.

• SelectQuote SLQT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $447.00 million.

• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.

• PetMed Express PETS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.

• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RGC Resources RGCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.

• Fluence Energy FLNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $375.22 million.

• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $252.56 million.

• Origin Agritech SEED is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.

• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $117.09 million.

• Unitil UTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.

• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $934 thousand.

• SPS Commerce SPSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $169.29 million.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $143.43 million.

• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $498.53 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.

• TIM TIMB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $447.75 million.

• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $244.95 million.

• Arrowhead Pharma ARWR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $14.09 million.

• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $280.21 million.

• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.

• Mitek Systems MITK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.05 million.

• Harmonic HLIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $212.45 million.

• Amkor Tech AMKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.95 per share on revenue of $261.56 million.

• Coty COTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $537.61 million.

• CoreCivic CXW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $465.17 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $535.01 million.

• Astera Labs ALAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $127.91 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $232.90 million.

• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $35.59 million.

• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $59.48 million.

• Cincinnati Financial CINF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.

• Brixmor Property Group BRX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Credicorp BAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.