Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Hain Celestial Group HAIN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $431.01 million.
• Monday.Com MNDY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $261.34 million.
• Tower Semiconductor TSEM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $387.09 million.
• Edgewell Personal Care EPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $480.16 million.
• McDonald's MCD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.86 per share on revenue of $6.48 billion.
• Incyte INCY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Ispire Technology ISPR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.50 million.
• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $179.50 million.
• Roivant Sciences ROIV is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $5.00 million.
• Insperity NSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.60 billion.
• GCM Grosvenor GCMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $158.60 million.
• Rockwell Automation ROK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• PowerFleet AIOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.43 million.
• ON Semiconductor ON is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.
• Alexander's ALX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $55.20 million.
• Loews L is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CNA Financial CNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
• ORIX IX is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Arch Capital Group ACGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $3.95 billion.
• RCI Hospitality Hldgs RICK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.82 million.
• Ark Restaurants ARKR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Compass Minerals Intl CMP is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Radiant Logistics RLGT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $220.60 million.
• Cresud SACIF CRESY is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Prospect Capital PSEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $189.67 million.
• SelectQuote SLQT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $447.00 million.
• SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF PSK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $121.00 million.
• PetMed Express PETS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $60.00 million.
• Quipt Home Medical QIPT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• RGC Resources RGCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $26.00 million.
• Fluence Energy FLNC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $375.22 million.
• Columbus McKinnon CMCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $252.56 million.
• Origin Agritech SEED is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2024.
• Lattice Semiconductor LSCC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $117.09 million.
• Unitil UTL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $145.00 million.
• Beyond Air XAIR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $934 thousand.
• SPS Commerce SPSC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $169.29 million.
• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $143.43 million.
• Simpson Manufacturing Co SSD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $498.53 million.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion.
• TIM TIMB is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $447.75 million.
• Axcelis Technologies ACLS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $244.95 million.
• Arrowhead Pharma ARWR is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.10 per share on revenue of $14.09 million.
• Kilroy Realty KRC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $280.21 million.
• Apollo Comml Real Est ARI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $48.20 million.
• Mitek Systems MITK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $36.05 million.
• Harmonic HLIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $212.45 million.
• Amkor Tech AMKR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Danaos DAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.95 per share on revenue of $261.56 million.
• Coty COTY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• Watts Water Technologies WTS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $537.61 million.
• CoreCivic CXW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $465.17 million.
• NGL Energy Partners NGL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.
• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $535.01 million.
• Astera Labs ALAB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $127.91 million.
• Inspire Medical Systems INSP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $232.90 million.
• Pennant Park Investment PNNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $35.59 million.
• PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $59.48 million.
• Cincinnati Financial CINF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $2.63 billion.
• Brixmor Property Group BRX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Credicorp BAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.