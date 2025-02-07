Earnings Breakdown: VOXX International Q3

VOXX International VOXX just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
VOXX International beat estimated earnings by 0.01%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.0.
Revenue was down $30.09 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 16.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0
|0
|0
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.1
|-0.4
|-0.9
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|117.90M
|111.95M
|126.17M
|127.22M
|Revenue Actual
|92.49M
|91.66M
|108.08M
|135.26M
To track all earnings releases for VOXX International visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.