Earnings Breakdown: VOXX International Q3

VOXX International VOXX just disclosed its Q3 earnings on Friday, February 7, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

VOXX International beat estimated earnings by 0.01%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.0.

Revenue was down $30.09 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 16.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at VOXX International's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0 0 0 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.1 -0.4 -0.9 0.08 Revenue Estimate 117.90M 111.95M 126.17M 127.22M Revenue Actual 92.49M 91.66M 108.08M 135.26M

To track all earnings releases for VOXX International

