Triumph Group Q3 Earnings Assessment

The Q3 earnings report for Triumph Group TGI was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Triumph Group beat estimated earnings by 42.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.19.
Revenue was up $30.60 million from the same period last year.
Performance in Previous Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.05
|0.20
|0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.20
|-0.06
|0.31
|-0.16
|Revenue Estimate
|283.09M
|269.97M
|342.06M
|368.39M
|Revenue Actual
|287.50M
|281.02M
|358.59M
|284.95M
