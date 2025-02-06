Triumph Group Q3 Earnings Assessment

The Q3 earnings report for Triumph Group TGI was released on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Triumph Group beat estimated earnings by 42.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.19.

Revenue was up $30.60 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.19 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Triumph Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.05 0.20 0.14 EPS Actual 0.20 -0.06 0.31 -0.16 Revenue Estimate 283.09M 269.97M 342.06M 368.39M Revenue Actual 287.50M 281.02M 358.59M 284.95M

