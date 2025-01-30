January 30, 2025 7:06 AM 1 min read

Earnings Breakdown: KONE Q4

KONE KNYJY released its Q4 earnings on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

KONE missed estimated earnings by -4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.26.

Revenue was up $151.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at KONE's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023
EPS Estimate 0.28 0.27 0.20 0.28
EPS Actual 0.26 0.27 0.21 0.29
Revenue Estimate 3.11B 3.10B 2.74B 3.08B
Revenue Actual 3.03B 3.02B 2.79B 3.02B

To track all earnings releases for KONE visit their earnings calendar here.

