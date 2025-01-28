Insights into Capital City Bank Group Q4 Earnings

Capital City Bank Group CCBG announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 7.000000000000001%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $3.54 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Capital City Bank Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.77 0.72 0.69 0.73 EPS Actual 0.78 0.83 0.74 0.70 Revenue Estimate 59.35M 57.23M 56.87M 56.58M Revenue Actual 59.72M 58.88M 56.45M 56.33M

To track all earnings releases for Capital City Bank Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.