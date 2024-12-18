Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q1 Earnings

The Q1 earnings report for Enerpac Tool Group EPAC was released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.47 0.36 0.32 EPS Actual 0.50 0.47 0.36 0.39 Revenue Estimate 156.70M 153.20M 141.10M 137.90M Revenue Actual 158.71M 150.39M 138.44M 141.97M

To track all earnings releases for Enerpac Tool Group visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.