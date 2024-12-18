Recap: Enerpac Tool Group Q1 Earnings

The Q1 earnings report for Enerpac Tool Group EPAC was released on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Enerpac Tool Group missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $3.23 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enerpac Tool Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2024
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.47
|0.36
|0.32
|EPS Actual
|0.50
|0.47
|0.36
|0.39
|Revenue Estimate
|156.70M
|153.20M
|141.10M
|137.90M
|Revenue Actual
|158.71M
|150.39M
|138.44M
|141.97M
