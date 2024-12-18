OrganiGram Holdings Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

OrganiGram Holdings OGI released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings missed estimated earnings by -167.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $1.55 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 5.0% increase in the share price the next day.

