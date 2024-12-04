National Bank of Canada Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

National Bank of Canada NTIOF announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
National Bank of Canada beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.83.
Revenue was up $224.00 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|1.79
|1.75
|1.66
|EPS Actual
|1.96
|1.87
|1.90
|1.69
|Revenue Estimate
|2.08B
|2.02B
|2.01B
|1.94B
|Revenue Actual
|2.19B
|2.03B
|1.99B
|1.93B
