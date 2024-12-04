National Bank of Canada Earnings Review: Q4 Summary

National Bank of Canada NTIOF announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

National Bank of Canada beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.89 versus an estimate of $1.83.

Revenue was up $224.00 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.13, resulting in a 1.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at National Bank of Canada's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 1.83 1.79 1.75 1.66 EPS Actual 1.96 1.87 1.90 1.69 Revenue Estimate 2.08B 2.02B 2.01B 1.94B Revenue Actual 2.19B 2.03B 1.99B 1.93B

