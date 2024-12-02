Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Alico ALCO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $88.56 million.

• Credo Technology Group CRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $66.81 million.

• Zscaler ZS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $606.19 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.