An Overview of Imperial Ptrl's Earnings

Imperial Ptrl IMPP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-12-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Imperial Ptrl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23.

Imperial Ptrl bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.31, leading to a 2.18% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Imperial Ptrl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.42 0.23 EPS Actual 0.73 0.59 0.01 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 2.0%

Market Performance of Imperial Ptrl's Stock

Shares of Imperial Ptrl were trading at $3.2 as of November 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 86.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.