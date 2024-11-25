Enanta Pharma Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap

Enanta Pharma ENTA released its Q4 earnings on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Enanta Pharma beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-1.41.

Revenue was down $4.33 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enanta Pharma's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate -1.45 -1.33 -1.19 -2 EPS Actual -1.07 -1.47 -1.58 -1.33 Revenue Estimate 17.18M 16.52M 21.28M 17.50M Revenue Actual 17.97M 17.05M 18.00M 18.93M

To track all earnings releases for Enanta Pharma visit their earnings calendar here.

