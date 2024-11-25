Enanta Pharma Earnings Analysis: Q4 Recap

Enanta Pharma ENTA released its Q4 earnings on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Enanta Pharma beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.36 versus an estimate of $-1.41.
Revenue was down $4.33 million from the same period last year.
Earnings History Overview
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enanta Pharma's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2024
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-1.45
|-1.33
|-1.19
|-2
|EPS Actual
|-1.07
|-1.47
|-1.58
|-1.33
|Revenue Estimate
|17.18M
|16.52M
|21.28M
|17.50M
|Revenue Actual
|17.97M
|17.05M
|18.00M
|18.93M
To track all earnings releases for Enanta Pharma visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.