Preview: Nano X Imaging's Earnings

Nano X Imaging NNOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Nano X Imaging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.
The announcement from Nano X Imaging is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.
It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.
Overview of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.22
|-0.26
|-0.30
|-0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.14
|-0.14
|-0.18
|-0.16
|Price Change %
|7.000000000000001%
|-1.0%
|-4.0%
|4.0%
Market Performance of Nano X Imaging's Stock
Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $5.69 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.
