Preview: Nano X Imaging's Earnings

Nano X Imaging NNOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Nano X Imaging will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15.

The announcement from Nano X Imaging is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 7.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Nano X Imaging's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.22 -0.26 -0.30 -0.30 EPS Actual -0.14 -0.14 -0.18 -0.16 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% -1.0% -4.0% 4.0%

Market Performance of Nano X Imaging's Stock

Shares of Nano X Imaging were trading at $5.69 as of November 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Nano X Imaging visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.