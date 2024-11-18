Earnings Outlook For Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems ESLT is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Elbit Systems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.86.

Investors in Elbit Systems are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.31, leading to a 1.49% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Elbit Systems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.77 1.35 1.38 1.70 EPS Actual 2.08 1.81 1.56 1.65 Price Change % 1.0% -0.0% 3.0% -1.0%

Tracking Elbit Systems's Stock Performance

Shares of Elbit Systems were trading at $236.88 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

