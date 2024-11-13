Earnings Preview For Aspira Womens Health

Aspira Womens Health AWH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Aspira Womens Health will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.24.

Anticipation surrounds Aspira Womens Health's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 3.54% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Aspira Womens Health's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.34 -0.45 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.28 -0.39 -0.30 -0.48 Price Change % -4.0% -5.0% -10.0% -9.0%

Aspira Womens Health Share Price Analysis

Shares of Aspira Womens Health were trading at $0.8382 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 77.93%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Aspira Womens Health visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.