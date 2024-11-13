Intuitive Machines's Earnings Outlook

Intuitive Machines LUNR is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Intuitive Machines will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.12.

Investors in Intuitive Machines are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.54, which was followed by a 2.18% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intuitive Machines's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.25 0.27 -0.36 EPS Actual 0.29 -2.70 0.30 1.29 Price Change % -2.0% -9.0% 3.0% 11.0%

Market Performance of Intuitive Machines's Stock

Shares of Intuitive Machines were trading at $10.4 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 281.48%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Intuitive Machines visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.