Earnings Preview: Cineverse

Cineverse CNVS is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-14. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Cineverse will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Cineverse bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.07, leading to a 0.25% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cineverse's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.21 -0.16 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.20 -0.06 -0.22 -0.04 Price Change % -0.0% -12.0% -30.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cineverse were trading at $3.18 as of November 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 183.06%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Cineverse

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Cineverse.

Cineverse has received a total of 1 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $4.5, the consensus suggests a potential 41.51% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cineverse, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Cineverse are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cineverse Buy -29.68% $4.65M -11.16%

Key Takeaway:

Cineverse ranks at the bottom among its peers in terms of consensus rating. It also shows the lowest revenue growth compared to its peers. Additionally, Cineverse has the lowest gross profit margin. Furthermore, it has the lowest return on equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cineverse

Cineverse Corp is a main streaming technology and entertainment company. It operates portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels, all powered by its, proprietary technology platform. Cineverse features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. The company earns fees for the distribution of content in the home entertainment markets via several distribution channels, including digital, video-on-demand, and physical goods (e.g., DVDs and Blu-ray Discs) (Base Distribution).

Cineverse: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Cineverse's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.68%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -34.64%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cineverse's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cineverse's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.99%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cineverse's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.32.

To track all earnings releases for Cineverse visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.