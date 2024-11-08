A Look at Assertio Holdings's Upcoming Earnings Report

Assertio Holdings ASRT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-11-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Analysts estimate that Assertio Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.
Anticipation surrounds Assertio Holdings's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.
New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.
Earnings History Snapshot
The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.79% drop in the share price on the following day.
Here's a look at Assertio Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:
|Quarter
|Q2 2024
|Q1 2024
|Q4 2023
|Q3 2023
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.02
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.04
|0.11
|0.01
|Price Change %
|-12.0%
|-9.0%
|8.0%
|-43.0%
Market Performance of Assertio Holdings's Stock
Shares of Assertio Holdings were trading at $1.01 as of November 07. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.92%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.
