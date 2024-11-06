A Glimpse of Vital Farms's Earnings Potential

Vital Farms VITL is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-11-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Vital Farms to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12.

Anticipation surrounds Vital Farms's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 3.27% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vital Farms's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.21 0.09 0.05 EPS Actual 0.36 0.43 0.17 0.10 Price Change % -3.0% -4.0% 3.0% 2.0%

Performance of Vital Farms Shares

Shares of Vital Farms were trading at $35.46 as of November 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 212.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Vital Farms

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Vital Farms.

The consensus rating for Vital Farms is Buy, based on 3 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $42.0, there's a potential 18.44% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Dole, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Dole is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential 52.99% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Utz Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential 37.03% downside.

Treehouse Foods is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, indicating a potential 12.8% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Dole, Utz Brands and Treehouse Foods, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Vital Farms Buy 38.46% $57.68M 7.23% Dole Buy -0.80% $200.59M 5.99% Utz Brands Outperform -1.70% $131.02M -0.32% Treehouse Foods Neutral -1.87% $128.30M -1.06%

Key Takeaway:

Vital Farms ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it falls behind in terms of Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Vital Farms

Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee. The company's purpose is rooted in a commitment to Conscious Capitalism, which prioritizes the long-term benefits of its stakeholders (farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, employees, and stockholders).

Breaking Down Vital Farms's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Vital Farms's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Vital Farms's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.09% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vital Farms's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.23%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vital Farms's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.27%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.09.

