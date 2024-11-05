Insights into Macerich's Upcoming Earnings

Macerich MAC will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Macerich to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from Macerich is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 3.12% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Macerich's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.39 EPS Actual 0.37 0.31 0.56 0.44 Price Change % -3.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Macerich Share Price Analysis

Shares of Macerich were trading at $18.67 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 82.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Macerich

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Macerich.

Macerich has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $15.9, the consensus suggests a potential 14.84% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Tanger, Phillips Edison and Acadia Realty Trust, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Tanger, with an average 1-year price target of $32.5, indicating a potential 74.08% upside.

Phillips Edison is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $36.67, indicating a potential 96.41% upside.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Acadia Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $24.33, indicating a potential 30.32% upside.

Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Tanger, Phillips Edison and Acadia Realty Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Macerich Neutral 1.48% $116.03M 10.52% Tanger Neutral 16.55% $91.41M 4.44% Phillips Edison Neutral 8.56% $118.43M 0.51% Acadia Realty Trust Neutral 7.81% $62.21M 0.44%

Key Takeaway:

Macerich ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

About Macerich

The Macerich Company invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 28 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 14 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with three power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 45.5 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $836 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2023.

Financial Milestones: Macerich's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Macerich's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.48%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 116.93%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.33%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.85, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Macerich visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.