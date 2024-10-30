Uncovering Potential: Compass Pathways's Earnings Preview

Compass Pathways CMPS is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Compass Pathways to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.57.

Compass Pathways bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 2.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Compass Pathways's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.53 -0.49 -0.33 -0.43 EPS Actual -0.56 -0.55 -0.53 -0.67 Price Change % 2.0% 0.0% 12.0% 8.0%

