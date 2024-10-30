An Overview of Dorian LPG's Earnings

Dorian LPG LPG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Dorian LPG will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56.

The announcement from Dorian LPG is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.38, leading to a 4.11% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Dorian LPG's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.88 1.83 1.80 1.80 EPS Actual 1.26 1.91 2.62 1.85 Price Change % -4.0% 2.0% -4.0% -2.0%

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.